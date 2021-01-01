People in South Carolina tell us the Good Stuff in 2020

Several people in Columbia tell News 19 the good things 2020 brought them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The world considers 2020 as one of the most exhausting years of all-time. Several people in Columbia tell News 19 they will not miss 2020. So, we asked those people if there was anything good the year brought them.

"A lot of new relationships with a couple of different and exciting people," said Kaden Parham. "Also, new opportunities that happened this year."

"Spending quality time with my friends and family," said Sarah Moriel. "Having to quarantine together definitely brought us together. That was a good thing."

"I think people fell back in love with outdoor activities or whatever it was they use to love," explained David Toole. "Now they are trying to run back into those stores to get outside and move around."

"Yeah, I got engaged and made a lot of new friends," said Kyle Bliss. "I think the year help me find the value in the little things in life."

"School wise, I got a good GPA this past semester despite being online!" expressed Megan Perry.

"I work in online sales," said Irving Juarez. "The year brought me a lot of good things because many people were forced to stay inside, and a lot of businesses were forced to do more online marketing. I would say it that met market."