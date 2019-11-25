COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Salvation Army of the midlands held their annual Christmas Kickoff at the State House.

The Ceremony kicks off the organizations annual red Kettle campaign which raises money for children and parents in need during the holidays.

"By us having this effort, we're able to help families take care of the toys the clothing so that they don't have to worry about it." Said Salvation Army Major Henry J. Morris.

RELATED: Mystery donor drops $200K in Salvation Army kettle

Community leaders, which included Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette also spoke at the kick off.

"Please remember to always help the Salvation Army at this wonderful time of year, because these programs cannot happen by themselves they happen because of the love and care of South Carolina." Evette said at the kickoff.

Major Morris also encourages the community to donate whatever they can to those in need.

"Whether it's change, dollars, everything adds up so don't think that you're change doesn't matter it does matter," Major Morris says. "From the penny to the five dollar, to the ten dollar, all of it matters when it comes together."

Red Kettles will be at 40 different stores across the Midlands until December 24th.