ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Samaritan House will open its doors to residents on Monday, August 31.

For over a year, the Orangeburg community has rallied together to show support for reinstating the homeless shelter that’s been closed for nearly five years.

Board chair Brenda Jamerson explains that the facility was due to open in June but got pushed back due to COVID-19. Jamerson goes on to acknowledge that although a worldwide pandemic won’t stop the renovation and opening, it will modify how the facility moves forward.

"We have a forty bed facility. Twenty for men and twenty beds for women, but we will open up at half capacity," says Jamerson. "We will have masks, gloves for all staff and residents that they must wear. We will take temperatures upon entering and throughout the day as well."

Jamerson also says the facility will be using paper products and will not have a serving line for food. The goal is to feed as many as people as possible inside with social distancing. Those who can’t will be fed inside will be fed outside in the courtyard.

For more information on safety precautions and volunteering, email Brenda Jamerson at Bjamerson3@juno.com.