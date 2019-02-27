LEXINGTON, S.C. — Street Squad Lexington received a message on our Facebook page to find out why there are only three left turn signals at the intersection of Highway 6 and Platt Springs Road, instead of four.

For those of you who don’t know the area, this is the intersection near White Knoll High School, Lowes and Walmart.

Mary Galloway Riggs feels it’s dangerous trying to turn at this intersection because of traffic leaving the high school and other businesses.

Street Squad took her concern to those in charge to find out if the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be looking into this particular intersection.

According to officials, the most recent study on this intersection was back in 2015. Lori Campbell with SCDOT says they will now be doing a left turn study.

Campbell says with their study they will also pull crash data to see if it's impacting the intersection.

The previous study indicated that drivers were clearing, meaning they were able to turn at the intersection without having to wait through multiple turn cycles.

SCDOT says the left turn signal study will take a few weeks and they will then determine if they need to add an additional turn light at the intersection.

