Town of Eutawville could impose water impact fee on residents

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Eutawville is looking into enforcing a water impact fee for residents.

Mayor Brandon Weatherford says this is being implemented to save the town money.

“Whenever we install a new water meter for someone, currently we don’t have an extra impact fee and we’ve ran into the issue where it’s cost the town more money to install the water meter than the person paid," said Weatherford.

The water impact fee will cover the cost of installing a new water meter. The town estimates residents will pay a one time fee of about $1,700. Weatherford says this may be slightly higher for those living out of town.

“It’s really unfair because one homeowner might get it installed and the time we get it installed we actually are still in the good where the next, we’re not. It’s not fair that we’re not covering the cost. It’s not fair to the voting people in this town," he said.

He also says the town is exploring an out-of-town covenant. This means those living outside the town limits wanting to receive utility services will have to agree to annex in.

Resident Rachel Jenkins lives about two miles outside the town limits.

“I’m not looking for no more added fees to my monthly output," Jenkins said. "I'm retired because I had stage two breast cancer that forced me into retirement, so I’m on a fixed income."

There will be two readings and a public hearing on December 13 before the water impact fee ordinance is approved. The first reading took place during Wednesday's council meeting.