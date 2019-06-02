LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is planning on doing more road work to North Lake Drive.

You wanted to know more about the traffic projects going on in Lexington so WLTX Street Squad has gathered more information for you. Let's go ahead and jump into one of the new projects the Town of Lexington plans to work on this year.

Earlier this week, News 19 told you about the 'One Way Pairs Transportation' project right in the middle of downtown. The city changed the layout of North Church Street and North Lake Drive to make them one-way roads near Main Street.

Mayor Steve MacDougall announced in his State of the Town address on Monday night that this was just one of their many improvement plans for North Lake Drive.

The beginning of the project is right where North Lake Drive and North Church Street connect. It will extend all the way down to the intersection of North Lake Drive and Sunset Boulevard.

The town says the plan is to widen the portion of North Lake Drive that runs between North Church Street and Dreher Street.

Plans have been sent to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, and now the town is waiting for the project to be approved. If they get the green light, they'll start construction this summer.

Lexington also has work planned on Harmon Street. The goal is to relocate Dreher Street to connect with North Lake Drive and Azalea Drive.

They're hoping to have this part of the project finished by the end of 2021.

This is just one of the road plans for the town's Hospitality Tax Transportation Projects.

We have an explainer on one of the other road projects for the Sunset Blvd exit off of Interstate 20. You can check that out by clicking here.