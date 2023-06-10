Orangeburg's longtime fair vendor Tracy's Elephant Ears says goodbye

After serving the Midlands for 30 years, Tracy's will close it's door as owners move on for a new adventure.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For more than thirty years, the Orangeburg County Fair has been home to Tracy’s Elephant Ears.

“We’ve met a lot of people, from babies all the way until their grown and have their own babies and bring them back and a lot of really wonderful people,” said Hairy “Tracy” Vernum.

But when the gates close on Sunday, it’ll be the last time the sweet dough is dropped at this stand.

“We will miss the people and the excitement of the fair,” said Vernum. “The other hand, we’re ready for a new adventure.”

Tracy has lived in Branchville for the better part of three decades, serving the Orangeburg County community and making life long connections. But all good things must come to an end, and she’ll be moving back north to her hometown in upstate New York.

“We literally came here just for that because we know she’s not going to be here after this week,” said Crystal Jackson.

Crystal Jackson has been attending the Orangeburg County Fair since she was a little girl and says she makes sure to never miss Tracy’s Elephant Ears.

"I just found out just now that she's not just retiring,” said Jackson. “Like she's moving away as well so that’s very sad."

Sondra Kitt catches Tracy’s Elephant Ears whenever she see around Orangeburg.

“I don’t know who is going to be selling elephant ears around town,” said Kitt. “So it is going to be sad to see her go.”