New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County

The trailer will hit the road soon and head to several locations across the county

CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes.

"We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.

Shirley says in her time in this role, she noticed a need so she reached out.

"My bosses always told us if we see a need to try and find a way to meet it and he has done that for us, so we're super excited about this. We have lots of homeless out in our community who just want to take a shower and wash their clothes," Shirley added.

The trailer will have two sides, one side is a bathroom the other will provide another bathroom but it will also have a washer and dryer.

Shirley hopes this makes a change in the community, "It's really heartbreaking when you see people, especially in the summertime and in the winter as well, they just want to shower, they come up and they can't afford a hotel room, they live out in the woods, tents, we have so many that are in abandoned houses and they just want to get clean and shower."

The plan is to travel throughout the county and go to places they already head out to in an effort to reach people in need. Their goal is to help around 100 people in the county.