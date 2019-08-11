COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Museum is holding a viewing to watch the transit of Mercury.

This is where the planet Mercury appears to cross the face of the sun.

Matthew Whitehouse is the Observatory Manager at the South Carolina State Museum.

"It's a really great illustration of the scale of the solar system. You can kind of get a sense of how big Mercury is or how small Mercury is compared to the sun," said Whitehouse.

This is not an every day occurrence. The last time this happened here was back in 2016 and you won't be able to see the transit of Mercury in Columbia until the year 2049.

It will start on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. and end around 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

Once the museum opens at 10 a.m., people will be able to watch it at the South Carolina State Museum observatory.

Museum goers will be able to check it out through the solar scope, one of the only safe ways to look at the sun.

"That little dot is so tiny, it's so small that you won't be able to see it through eclipse glasses. You really need a telescope to magnify that view to actually see this little tiny black dot across the sun."

Tickets to the museum for adults from ages 13 to 61 is $8.95. For seniors who are 62 or older, it will cost $7.95. Children from 3 to 12 will cost $6.95. All infants two and under for free. Active and retired military will have free general admission on Monday.