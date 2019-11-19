CAYCE, S.C. — One local Midlands resident is using her love of creating stuffed animals to help children in times of struggle.

"It makes me feel good to know that I make someone else feel good when I give out my bears and my bunnies" says Terry Andrus.

Andrus, hopes to share that good feeling through what she calls “Trauma Teddies”, stuff bears and bunnies that she hand knits herself. She’s been knitting for years but wanted to find a way to help kids.

"I knew that children probably had a harder time if they had to come in contact with a policemen" says Andrus, "So this also helps the policemen and the child have a good report as well"

She he partnered with the Cayce Department of Public Safety to supply officers with stuffed animals to give children who may be in a stressful situation.

"My hope is that it gives the child peace when they’re in a traumatic situation" says Andrus, "That they can maybe focus on the rabbit rather than the horrible thing that just happened to them or that brought the police to their home."

"If you’re a victim of a crime sometimes people just need something to hold something to comfort them" says officer Eddie West.

West is on the community unit at the Cayce Department of Public Safety and he’s seen first hand how the Trauma Teddies come in handy.

"We had a fire in our city and we had a little girl who just would not talk to anybody or open up but once you gave her one of those teddy bears held tight and eased things for her" says West, "Those teddies give them that comfort that they’re there and know one will take anything from them and they could’ve been a victim of any crime so what someone may have taken from them they get it back with having the teddies.