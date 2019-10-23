RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime recreation center officially reopened this week

After undergoing several renovations, Trenholm Park officially reopened Tuesday.

The park has been closed for several months and will now include a brand new welcome area, increased classroom space, as well as ADA approved bathrooms.

“People love to create memories and that’s what our recreation facilities do so this is just another opportunity for us to enrich lives by connecting communities.” Said Richland County Recreation Director Lakita Watson.

The park will also include a renovated gymnasium that is expected to be finished by November 15th.