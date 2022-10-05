Central Carolina Technical College offers no-cost tuition for summer, fall semesters

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) in Sumter is offering free tuition for the summer & fall 2022 semesters.
"The purpose of the no-cost tuition is to close the economic gap for those students who might not be eligible for any financial aid or maybe some financial aid," said John Lomax, financial aid counselor at Center Carolina Technical College.
"We offer 56 programs here at the institution, and it covers all but two programs, the Associate of Arts and Associate of Science, but that's only for the summer," Lomaax said. "Come fall, it will cover those programs as well."
Most will qualify for the free tuition, according to Lomax. "You must be a South Carolina resident and you must have completed FASFA, the free application for federal student aid."
Lomax says he hopes the opportunity will help inspire some to further their education.
"I highly recommend for anyone that is on the fence to do so," Lomax said. "Education is one of those things no one can take away from you."
Enrollment is still open for anyone looking to take advantage of the no-cost tuition program. To learn more and see if you qualify, click HERE.