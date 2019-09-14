ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Solar power is helping the town of Bowman to ride a new wave into the future.

Two new solar plants are coming to the town, located in Orangeburg County.

The county council recently passed an incentive to lure solar farms to the area and to create a more clean environment. The project cost nearly $80 million, but the county is hoping it will bring in money though taxes and incentives.

"Solar power is the way of the future" says Harold Young, Orangeburg County administrator. "In a lot of ways it helps our dependencies on foreign oil and a lot of other things that we deal with and it’s a clean energy thing that we need to help with the environment ."

The project is going through its startup stage.

As of right now the current solar plant currently feeding energy to 10,000 homes.