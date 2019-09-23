ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new exhibit has made its way to South Carolina State University hoping to create understanding through art.

Transformations & Translations: The Art of Una Kim and Janet Kozachek is its name.

The exhibit has a variety of pieces ranging from sculptures to paintings all done by the two artist with hope to help others reach a greater understanding of different cultures. Both artists are reuniting after 30 years since their days of attending fine arts college in New York.

With both of the artists having an international lineage, they wanted to create a show that spoke to what it was like assimilating into American society after coming from a different culture.

"I hope that people look at the exhibit and want to learn more about art in general and different cultures in particular" say Janet Kozachek, "I hope this exhibition is something of a gateway to increase understanding and awareness."

"Written language spoken language is limited, do I think visual language overcomes much of that I do" says Una Kim, "It's universal. What Asians seek out so called truth in their work is the same as western art, but the pursuit meaning how we approach is the question."

The exhibit is free of charge and is on open till October 30th.