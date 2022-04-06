United Way of Kershaw County helping those in need

Donny Supplee spoke about the reasons he is proud of the non-profit and the work they provide

CAMDEN, S.C. — A Kershaw County resident grateful for help from United Way of Kershaw County wants others to know about the good work the organization is doing in the community.

Kershaw County resident Clifton Harrington-Anderson needed a wheelchair ramp added to his home. Thanks to United Way of Kershaw County, he was able to get it.

"I really welcome their assistance," Harrington-Anderson said.

United Way of Kershaw County president Donny Supplee said he's proud of the project to add a ramp to Harrington-Anderson's house, and he wants people to know they exist to help others.

"Our United Way has been in a situation for years where we like to say yes to people," Supplee said. "So, even though we fund a lot of different agencies, and we have a lot of different things in the community, people fall through the cracks. So, we try as best we can to make sure people don't fall through the cracks. So, if there is a special need, and in Clifton's case there was one, we were able to piece together a group that could make that difference."

Supplee said it's possible for anyone who reaches out to United Way to get assistance, but Harrington-Anderson was also a special case.

"He's a senior citizen and doing what we call aging in place," Supplee said. "He is living at his house but his house had some needs, so we went and built a ramp for him so he could get in and out of his house with his wheelchair. And more recently, Cliff got in a situation where he was in the hospital and he needed to come home but he was on oxygen when he came home and he had an open flame for a heater, and he needed an update on his heating system for his little house. So, we were able to piece together some folks who care about our community, as well, and volunteers came together and provided him with a new heater - one that does not have an open flame."