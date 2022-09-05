United Way making more room for those in need of transitional housing

The new duplexes will welcome three to five women who are in need of transitional housing.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — United Way of Kershaw County has been working to help provide housing for mothers through their New Day transitional housing program.

Harriet Reid, director of the program, said the program is specifically for transitional housing.

"It's the only one in Kershaw County, as a matter of fact," Reid said. "We work with women who are homeless, women with children, and they come in to stay with us and for six to eight months, maybe nine ... they stay with us and learn how to do specific life skills to get them into permanent housing."

Reid says they currently have four cottages, with eight ladies, and now they are preparing to expand.

"We're getting ready to add another house. It will be a duplex, two bedrooms on each side," Reid said. Hopefully, we can put three to five people on each side."

For a soon-to-be little building, Reid sees it as bringing a big impact to those who need assistance.

"We train them and help them get jobs and it makes a big difference. And the fact that we can bring more people in due to the fact there is little affordable housing is very significant."