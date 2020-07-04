COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a matter of three weeks the United Way of the Midlands has created a COVID-19 response fund and today the first batch of recipients receive their grants

"In this first round there's about $70,000 going out into the community," says Sara Fawcett, president of United Way of the Midlands, "and it is going to partner agencies that are specifically responding to immediate needs for individuals and families experiencing homeless, that provide emergency assistance for basic needs, that also provide food."

Fawcett goes on to say this fund will be ongoing as the community grapples with the pandemic, "Everyone needs some sort of support whether that is going on a walk and talking to your neighbor while social distancing or needing shelter because you find yourself homeless and you've never been before or you lost your income and your not sure how you will feed your family. So it's about providing help as quickly as we can to as many people as we can but also doing it as efficiently as possible."

If you or someone you know is in need of help the United Way of the Midlands is recommending you call 211.