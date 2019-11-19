Hockey is still alive and well in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Gamecock Club hockey team has been in existence since 2001 and they play their home games at the PLEX Indoor facility in Irmo, SC.

The team plays in two different leagues, the ACHA or the American Collegiate Hockey association, and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Allan Sirois, Gamecock Club Hockey Head Coach, has coached the team for the past five seasons and has seen the increased support of the team first hand.

“The last two seasons, with social media, twitter, AND Instagram being able to post our games, it actually let’s the students know that we do have a hockey team.” Sirois said.

Since they are a club team, the team consists of students who are not on scholarship, which forces them to go through unique routes to get a spot on the team

“I receive emails from players who are wanting to come to the school itself, and they see that we do have hockey and they want to apply to be on the team.” Sirois said.

Cam Mecca, a sophomore Forward on the team, is the current team captain.

He’s excited for the rest of the season and he’s also excited to see the program continue to grow going forward.

“We have a very good squad probably one of the best teams that this school has seen.” Mecca says. “It’s really good to go in it with a lot of confidence every game having the right guys on the team, it’s good to see.”

The team is currently 11-1-1 this season and will be in action again here at the PLEX Indoor facility on January 25th against Georgia.