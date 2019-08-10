CHARLESTON, S.C. — University of South Carolina alumni David Robinson has always been interested in Legos. Last year, he got a new set for Christmas, sparking his interest in "Lego architecture".

"I just started playing with my son's Legos and he and I started building the stands and I started to realize how large of an undertaking, not just from a number of Legos, but from a size of the stadium perspective it could be," says Robinson.

On Sunday, Robinson debuted a project that he had been working on for nine months, the UofSC Horseshoe.

With nearly 10,000 pieces, the Horseshoe sits in his son's bedroom, measuring over six feet long.

This is not Robinson's first go-round with Lego models of this magnitude. Last year, he built Williams-Brice Stadium and Founders Park.

After building the two stadiums, he started going to Lego conventions. This is where he learned new tips for transporting his creations.

When building something out of Legos, you usually look at a diagram with instructions. But Robinson had to start from scratch, relying only on pictures and memories.

"Williams Brice started with my memories because I went to so many games as a kid and I obviously went to school there," he says.

For his latest project, Robinson took over 1,000 pictures of the Horseshoe, something he did while visiting his step-daughter on campus for parents weekend.

Although the works of art were meant to sit in his 15 year old son's bedroom, the memories the two have made together will last for years to come.

"My favorite part is when my son and I are working on it together. Because, you know, it's South Carolina stuff. It's where I went to school, I can tell him stories," says Robinson. "You know, I walked down this path on the Horseshoe. This is where I sit for the majority of the football games...That's the part I enjoy doing, I wish we could do more of it together."

Since his nine month project has come to a close, Robinson says he is taking a "Lego vacation" for now. He says he to find the right inspiration before starting any future projects.