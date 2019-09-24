COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's National Voter Registration Day.

In celebration, the University of South Carolina's Civic Leadership, Education and Action Team took to the heart of campus to register students to vote.

"Every person's vote matters. You might think, oh I live in a red state or a blue state. My vote may be against that, does it count? But it does," says USC Senior Kelsey Kohler. "And change happens on a smaller basis and then it builds up and it's the one right we have that other people don't have and we need to make sure that we exercise it."

Kohler spent a few hours on campus Tuesday showing students how easy it is to exercise that right by registering. Under a tent, students could fill out forms in less than five minutes while heading to their next class.

"I've been here about an hour and we've registered four to five people," says Kohler.

USC junior, Kayla Smith, signed up to vote in a matter of minutes. "I want to make sure this county is lead by a leader who cares as much about this country as much as we do," says Smith, adding her desire to live in a united nation.

News 19 spoke with Chris Whitmire from the South Carolina Elections Commission. He says as of Tuesday, 3,229,219 people are registered to vote. Out of that number, 123,517 people ages 18 to 24 are registered.



