SUMTER, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Sumter is asking for the public’s help to collect items to support deployed soldiers.

They are seeking non-perishable foods, toiletries, entertainment items and even letters throughout the month of February.

Items from USC Sumter donation box for U.S. soldiers.

Kayland Hagwood

Cristina Bowers is a veteran affairs student assisting with the initiative.

“It makes me emotional thinking about this because, being myself a military veteran spouse, it does mean the world to them to know that we do think of them even though they are gone,” Bowers said. “We’re asking people to put themselves in the soldiers place and what they’d like to receive.”

Those interested in donating can take items to USC Sumter’s Williams-Brice-Edwards Administration Building located at 200 Miller Road in Sumter Monday - Friday during normal business hours.