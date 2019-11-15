COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Gamecock swimmer has overcome multiple health scares to stand a top of the world of Gamecock Swimming.

Senior Christina Lappin has set many swimming records during her time in Garnet and Black. She is the school's record holder in the 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 400 medley relay, 200 medley relay, as well as the 200 freestyle relay, and 400 freestyle relay.

But her journey did not come without hardship and turbulence.

Over the past 10 years, Lappin has undergone five heart surgeries, which include three mid-season heart surgeries as a Gamecock.

Lappin says her heart problems started at an early age.

"In about 6th or 7th Grade, I experienced my first ever heart issue." Lappin said.

At the age of 13, Lappin was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (WPW), which is a heart condition that can be deadly or benign.

But rather than giving up, Lappin turned her negatives into motivation, while stamping her name in the Gamecock record books in the process.

"For me, my faith is the number one thing and God has always shown me that he is doing things for a reason," Lappin says. "Just being able to do this in general, it has put a fuel in my fire so whenever my heart takes me out of the water, I am always eager to get back in."

And as she prepares for her final season in garnet and black, Lappin says she is ready to finish strong.

"I think it has really pushed me and made me have that competitive drive because i know that sometimes I'm not going to be able to do this because of my heart issues so it’s definitely lit a fuel in my fire and given me that extra push.” Lappin said.