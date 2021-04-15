USC spring game to allow more fans to attend

The annual spring game will be held on April 24 at 2 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network+.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you ready for some football?

The University of South Carolina announced that this year's April 24 Garnet and Black spring game will accommodate 15,000 fans.

University of South Carolina Athletics officials made the announcement Thursday. The annual spring game will be held on April 24 at 2 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network+.

According to sources, Gamecock Athletics and officials at Prisma Health have determined that capacity expansion could be realized while allowing Prisma to continue to operate their vaccination center within Gamecock Park.

"As we developed our initial plans for the spring game, it was important that we did not interrupt Prisma's ability to effectively provide vaccinations," Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. "As vaccinations became more widely available over the last month, it also became more feasible for Prisma's vaccination clinic and the spring game to operate simultaneously without negatively impacting vaccination efforts. We're looking forward to hosting our great fans at the Garnet and Black Spring Game while continuing to partner with Prisma to serve the community."

The Prisma vaccination clinic will be operational on April 24, so parking will not be available in Gamecock Park for the spring game.

Parking will be available in both the LMC Fair Park at the fairgrounds and Key Road parking lots on a first-come, first-serve basis for $10 per vehicle. Both parking lots will open at 12:30 pm.

Tailgating will continue to be prohibited.



Tickets to the Garnet and Black Spring Game are free for Gamecock Club members and $5 for the general public.

Gamecock Club members will have exclusive access to additional tickets beginning at 10:00 am on April 16.

Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on April 19 at 10 am.