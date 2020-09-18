Carolina Band celebrates 100 years

The Mighty Sound of the Southeast celebrates its centennial this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Carolina Band, often known as “The Mighty Sound of the Southeast,” is celebrating its centennial anniversary -- 100 years of playing music for the University of South Carolina.

The band began in 1920, and has been an important part of the university ever since.

“All of our students get to be a part of something that’s been on this campus every day for 100 years, which is exciting," says Cormac Cannon, director of bands for USC. "It’s great to be a part of something that’s been ever-present at the university for so long, and in many ways, has been the same even though we have new updates and new changes and new challenges like we’re experiencing this year.”

Even in the midst of the pandemic and so much uncertainty, we are here, and we are ready to be The Carolina Band of 2020.

The program has had 18 directors over its 100 years. The latest one is Jay Jacobs.

“It’s amazing, you know? College athletic bands and the Carolina Band is so much about being more than just individuals and being a part of something bigger, and that just becomes more magnified this year when we look back on a century of the Carolina band."

Although this year has had its changes due to the pandemic, the band is adjusting and finding ways to showcase their famous talent.

“We aren’t going to be able to be on the field for the games which of course a lot of folks are disappointed about," Jacobs said, "I’m sure the students are going to miss performing for a whole stadium and on the field but at the same time- our mission and our goals are still the same: to bring the energy and the life and atmosphere to Williams Brice.”

During home games, half the band will perform at a time and switch off at halftime.

“We’ll be there, we’ll be playing in the stands, we’ll play between downs, just providing the atmosphere for the team and the fans that we always do," Jacobs said.

To learn more about the history of the Carolina Band, visit their centennial website here.