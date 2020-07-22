Getting ready to move into USC, Greek housing? You'll need a test first

USC is requiring everone who returns to campus to get tested for COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anyone planning to move into on-campus housing at the University of South Carolina will have to make sure they have a COVID-19 test.

For the safety of all of our students, those moving into on-campus housing (This includes all on-campus housing including 650 Lincoln, Younion, Green Crossing, Park Place, and Greek Village) must show proof of COVID-19 testing and clearance from Student Health Services prior to move-in.

The university recommends that students upload their test so the university has it before anyone moves in.

University of South Carolina makes major changes to fall semester due to COVID-19 In anticipation of a possible resurgence of coronavirus on campus, there will be no Fall Break and in-person instruction will end at Thanksgiving COLUMBIA, S.C. - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen posted a message online to students and faculty at USC on Sunday, May 17, informing them of two very big changes to the Fall 2020 schedule.

What happens if you don't have a test before you move it?