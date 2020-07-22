Getting ready to move into USC, Greek housing? You'll need a test first

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anyone planning to move into on-campus housing at the University of South Carolina will have to make sure they have a COVID-19 test.
From the USC's website:
For the safety of all of our students, those moving into on-campus housing (This includes all on-campus housing including 650 Lincoln, Younion, Green Crossing, Park Place, and Greek Village) must show proof of COVID-19 testing and clearance from Student Health Services prior to move-in.
The university recommends that students upload their test so the university has it before anyone moves in.
What happens if you don't have a test before you move it?
According to the University, you will be required to self-quarantine, at your own expense, at a non-university facility for two weeks.