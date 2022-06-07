USC president says 'he came back because South Carolina is home.'

The conference was to announce the University's latest partnership with Lexington Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced a new partnership with Lexington Medical Center.

At the news conference, the new president of the university, Michael Amiridis, took the time to explain his vision and his decision to return to the Gamecock nation.

The partnership with Lexington Medical Center will address critical health care needs in South Carolina. These needs include staffing issues and getting nurses to stay in the Midlands.

This new project will expand the already existing nursing program and students will be trained by Lexington Medical Center professionals.

The president explained this is a step toward addressing the nursing shortage in South Carolina.

This news briefing was also the first for the new university president Michael Amiridis, he started the job on Friday, July 1.

“It’s a great opportunity to lead this university,” Amiridis said.

While Friday was his first day as president, this isn't Amiridis' first time on the Gamecock campus, he has 21 years of employment history at the university.

Michael initially worked at USC as a professor and in the following years became Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the university before leaving in 2015.

He says the decision to return was personal.

“Two components there right, one is emotional for me this is home for us. I spent 21 years at the University of South Carolina and even Columbia, this is longest I’ve stayed anywhere in the world even my hometown, I left at the age of 18," he said.

Michael says the nursing program expansion is the first steo toward acting out his vision for the university.

“At the same time addressing the problems of the state through our research, through our advancing knowledge, through advancing culture and through advancing economic development. That’s in a short bite this is the vision," Amiridis said.

News 19 spoke with some parents who have expectations of their own.

“I think him being really active on campus. I feel like a lot of people don’t know who their president is and couldn’t even say oh yeah I’ve met him in person. Or even had an actual conversation," Senior, Imagine Patterson said.

Another senior, Lindy Linebaugh says she is excited for a president whos here for the long run.

“He has said in our emails that he is really excited to advocate for our student body. We have some incredible leaders in our student government and incredible students across our campus. I hope he’ll be able to deliver on that promise.”

President Michael Amiridis says the other part of the vision is forming a better future through the students.

“My vision is that this university is going to be known for building the future of South Carolina. And toward building the future by educating the future leaders of the state in all fields," he said.