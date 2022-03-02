USC symphony to preform songs to support Ukraine

Conductor adds music to the planned concert March 3, to celebrate Ukraine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many people are trying to find ways to support Ukraine.

With the Russian invasion, may have donated to Red Cross, flown Ukrainian flags but the University of South Carolina is supporting the country by playing some of their masterpieces.

USC symphony conductor Scott Weiss decided to add, “The Great Gate of Kiev” from Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition to its planned concert program.

Weiss added the work by the 19th-century composer as a tribute to the people of Ukraine as the country fights for its freedom against invading Russian forces. Inspired by Victor Hartmann’s sketch of a proposed city gate topped by domes and ringing carillons, “The Great Gate of Kiev” is highlighted by a bold and triumphant melody that soars throughout the instruments of the orchestra. The concert also will feature winners of the 2021-2022 Concerto-Aria Competition as well as works by Beethoven, Ravel, Dvorak and Puccini.

The concert will be held Thursday night March 3 at 7pm .

USC Students - free with student ID

General public - $30; senior citizen/USC faculty and staff - $25; children under 18 and non-USC students with ID - $5.

Call 803-251-2222 or Koger Box Office, corner of Greene and Park Streets (M-F 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or at kogercenterforthearts.com.