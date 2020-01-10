USC eight-step strategic priority includes increasing diversity

USC is working to create an inclusive and diverse environment for everyone.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's President, Bob Caslen, declared eight strategic priorities for the university. One of them was to make the school more inclusive and diverse. After the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmed Arbery, there is a demand for social justice.

Because of the nation's justice climate, the USC president says his first act as president was creating the presidential commission on university history. The commission is in charge of researching every campus building's name that may have a controversial past.

"The commission will host forums to hear from all campus members and the greater communities," explained Caslen. "As we discern recommendations to our board, general assembly under the state's heritage act. Establishing this commission is not only about how we address building names; it is also about our collective effort to create an inclusive campus community. By presenting a more inclusive, historically narrative of our university's past."

USC is working to create an inclusive and diverse environment for everyone. The university is also initiating a unique internal program, 'The Racial Equity & Justice Fund.' It will focus on race, racial justice, and racial equity.