It was a historic matchup that featured two Black head coaches in the title game for the first time in SEC history

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 27 points and 10 rebounds as No. 7 South Carolina used a late third-quarter run to defeat No. 16 Georgia 67-62 for its second straight SEC Tournament title and sixth in the past seven years.

It was a historic matchup that featured two Black head coaches in the title game for the first time in SEC history with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Georgia’s Joni Taylor.

The Gamecocks closed the third quarter with a 9-0 run and held on as Georgia tried a late rally.

The Bulldogs closed within 65-62 with 14.4 seconds left on Que Morrison's 3-pointer.