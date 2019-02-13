IRMO, S.C. — Valentine's Day is Thursday and the community of Irmo has some fun things planned.

The Harbison Community Center will be having their "Sweetheart Luncheon" at 12:15 with catered food and games.

Member Margaret Chaplin is excited to dress up in here red and says she's not bringing a date, only her appetite.

Margaret Chaplin at the Harbison Community Center

If you can't find a sitter or make plans for Thursday evening, Unity Karate Academy will be hosting a "Parent's Night Out" Saturday evening. You can drop off your kids to embark on a Nerf Gun war and pick them up after your date.

Owner Nikki Knitz says, hopefully the kids will be asleep by the time they get home afterwards.

The Northwest YMCA on Kennerly Road will be celebrating it's 19th birthday. Though not Valentine's Day related, you can stop in and grab some birthday cake for a sweet V-Day treat.