Sweet and savory vendors at Swan Lake for Tasty Tuesdays through October

Each Tuesday through October 26, 'Tasty Tuesdays' will be held at the visitor's center at Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

SUMTER, S.C. — Tuesday's in Sumter are getting a little sweeter.

Each Tuesday through October 26, 'Tasty Tuesdays' will be held at the visitor's center at Swan Lake Iris Gardens.

While vendors are subject to change, they currently include a mix of local and out-of-state restaurants like Lobster Dogs, Smokeology and Big Bad Bob's BBQ.

“We’ve got so many people who have their own business and who are doing so great and so awesome in our community that we just want to give back to the people and show them, 'Hey, we have a great lunch opportunity here,'" Visitor Center Coordinator Kristin Milan said.

Now there's something to look forward to every Tuesday! Tasty Tuesdays at the Swan Lake Iris Gardens will be from 11am... Posted by Visit Sumter, SC on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Lori and Mike Field stopped by for lunch.

"Now, every week we’ve got something different to look forward to instead of just going to normal restaurants," Lori said. "The weather’s beautiful and so we try to take advantage of all the local events that come to Sumter now.”

Julie Smith owns Mrs. J's Cheesecake, one of the vendors there Sept. 28.

"It means everything," Smith said. "We love being in Sumter. Our Sumter customers are the best and no matter where we’re at they seem to show up and show us the love.”