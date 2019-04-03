LEXINGTON, S.C. — Residents who live off of Muddy Springs Road in Lexington dealt with tree and house damage after a tornado went through the area.

All along the road, many trees were laying in the road, on homes, or out in yards. Even one building’s entire roof was blown off.

Elaine Doby has lived in the same area for twenty years. She says she was scared of the storm when it came through on Wednesday night.

“The television went, the lights were out, and everything started to go, ‘Boom, boom, boom,’” said Doby.

At one point, Doby thought her roof was going to cave in. Fortunately after the storm was over, she saw her home received very little damage but multiple pines trees had fallen all across her yard.

“I’m just very thankful that I’m alive and the Lord will see me through the rest of this and it will all get cleaned up. The good thing about it is I won’t have to pick up pine cones next year,” laughed Doby.

Crews who were working on the home says it will take several days to get rid of all the debris from Doby’s home.