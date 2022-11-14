Kershaw students listen as veterans share stories, experiences

Students got a chance to talk to veterans about their experiences.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — Veterans Day was last Friday, but a school in Sumter wanted their students to have an opportunity to talk to veterans.

The Continuous Learning Center (CLC) in Camden is an alternative school within the Kershaw County School District…

Monday morning students at CLC got to meet with veterans like Tony Rodriguez who served in the Marine Corps for "A Salute To Veterans" day.

"I ended up getting caught in the bombing itself, I lost a lot of good friends, and now basically what I'm trying to do is give back to the community, you know to give back for the guys that didn't come back with me," says Tony Rodriguez a Marine Corps Veteran.

Rodriguez wants to educate students his experience in the corp, but also the many different career options inside the marine corps…

Students also got to check out military-style vehicles, that veteran Larry Mason collects like this firetruck/crash vehicle

"It was used as a crash vehicle for B-25 bombers at Columbia Army Air Base, that was long before we had an Air Force, we didn't have an Air Force until 1947, so Columbia army airbase was the first Air Force" adds Mason.