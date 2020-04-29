COLUMBIA, S.C. — A company in the Midlands is looking to assist front line workers with PPE during the coronavirus outbreak.

Victory Promotions in Columbia is donating N95 masks and hand sanitizer to healthcare workers and first responders in Richland County.

The company received the masks through a donation and the hand sanitizer through a partnership with Akura Wellness.

Victory Parnell, CEO of Victory Promotions, says the supplies will go to a variety of places in the area.

"We're going to donate to nursing homes, we also donated to local doctors offices that had a shortage," Parnell says. "We saw a need and we love helping people, so we just wanted to do something positive for the community."

The Columbia Police Department was one of the agencies to receive the donations.

Lt. Eric Murphy says the items are needed and the agency is grateful.

"We'll give it out to the officers and they'll appreciate it a lot more, because some of them probably didn't have hand sanitizer with them or in their vehicles, so this will help those who we were able to give it to." Said Murphy.

If you are a healthcare worker or a Law Enforcement official and would like to receive a donation, you can contact Myntchophouse on Decker Boulevard.