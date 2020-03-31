ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Festival of Roses is an annual tradition in the Orangeburg community that spans nearly five decades.

The event celebrates the endless varieties of roses at the Edisto Memorial Gardens but with the global pandemic the celebration is being postponed.

"We have decided to postpone the festival from the first week of May to later on this year. We hope to be to do it early Fall, that would be a great time" says Daryl Cate, chairman of the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce Board.

Cate says all hope isn’t lost, you can still enjoy the garden during this time of the year just remember to practice social distancing.

The garden is open and free for visitors to stroll around the gardens. Find out more about the gardens and festival.