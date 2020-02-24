ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Steady traffic flow filled the halls of the Orangeburg county voter registration building, as many came to cast their ballots.

"This is our constitutional right" says Judy Wright, absentee voter.

All day voter registration representatives checked to make sure voters had the required material and assisted them on the still fairly new machines to make sure the process was as smooth and accurate as possible.

"It’s important today even in the rain" says Bessy Byrd, absentee voter, "I know this election matters it’s important for everyone to go out and cast their ballots, for the best candidate that promotes all of us not just some of us."

Cornell Ruff, a longtime member of the Orangeburg community felt it important to come out not just fulfill his civic duty but to model good behavior for generations coming behind him. "It’s important to me for the simple fact that this is one of the rights we had to fight for" says Ruff, "As far as parents and grandparents if we take it lightly what do we think our kids will do?"

Aurora Smalls, the executive director for the Orangeburg county voter registration says they expect the traffic to increase as the week goes on. "So we’re looking for this week to be pretty crowded" says Smalls, "As normally the last week is pretty busy."

The officials at voter registration want people to know that they have up until Friday at 5 pm to cast their absentee vote in person.





