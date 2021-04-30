Walk like MADD event raises awareness about drunk driving

Mother's Against Drunk Driving is a nonprofit that supports families who have lost loved ones to drunk-driving incidents.

Rhonda Cockrell lost her 27-year-old son Jeremy in 2014, when a drunk driver hit him head on.

She will be one of many mothers and family members at the Walk Like MADD event Saturday put on by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

“When I go to events like that, they are the only ones that understand," Cockrell told Street Squad.

MADD SC director Steven Burritt told us, “It’s an opportunity to bring together everyone who cares about the mission, obviously very important those who have been impacted by drunk or drunk driving crashes, but a lot of people there are just people who believe in the mission and want safer roads for everyone and know if we don’t do things differently and make things better then it could be their family or someone else’s they care about the next terrible thing we read about.”

Attendees will meet at the Criminal Justice Academy on Broad River Rd. and walk to raise money for MADD to continue supporting families affected by drunk driving and advocating for safer roads.