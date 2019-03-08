WHITMIRE, S.C. — A school built in the 1950’s in Whitmire is now on the market.

The Old Carver Middle and Elementary School is now for sale. The 3.5-acre property originally opened in 1954 and later transitioned into a community outreach program and church from 2002 until 2013.

The building served the Whitmire community with afterschool programs, serving hot meals to home-bound seniors, GED classes, and much more. There was even a free community Thanksgiving dinner.

Renee Vasques, a realtor with ERA Real Estate, says it's not every day someone can buy a school.

“Walk through the hallways, you still see learning materials hanging on the wall,” said Vasquez. “You feel like you’re walking back in time.”

A lot of the old items are still inside the building. The cafeteria, bathrooms, chalkboards, and baseball field is still around the property.

If you're wondering the asking price for the half-century old building, it's $75,000.

If you have questions about the property, you can contact ERA Real Estate.