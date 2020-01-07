Water activities in the Midlands you can take part in

Because of COVID19, many places that are usually open in the summer are shut down.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the temperature in the Midlands goes up, everyone is looking for ways to cool down, but COVID-19 has closed many options.

Here are some water activities currently open to the public.

As of early June- the Saluda Shoals and Melvin Park's splash pads are open on the weekends. The parks ask that people socially distance and bring their own hand sanitizer and water.

The Town of Springdale’s splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone to enjoy.

The Orangeburg County Aquatic Park announced it will be reopening on Friday’s and Saturday’s starting July 3. The park located at the YMCA at 2550 St. Matthews Rd. has a lazy river, multiple slides, and a toddler area and slide.

Demetrius Hardy, the executive director of the Orangeburg YMCA said that they have protocols in place to fight COVID-19.

“First and foremost we ask you to stay at home when you’re sick. We do ask our members and guests to please wear a mask in common areas but obviously not when you’re in the water, if you have underlying health conditions and if you’re a small child. We do place hand sanitizer stations strategically throughout the park near the areas where sinks aren’t available near the restrooms and what not. We also do health screens for all of our water park staff.”

These places are continuing to monitor COVID19 numbers before announcing reopening.