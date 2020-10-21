'Head Start' program prepares children for grade school

Head Start is a free federal program helping prepare children from six weeks to five-years-old for grade school.

SUMTER, S.C. — Wateree Community Actions, Inc. is enrolling new students to its 'Head Start' program.

The free federal program serves children six weeks to five-years-old by helping with things like math, reading and writing in preparation for grade school.

“We are the ones that build the branches and the trees to get them to where they need to be,” Chenise Williams, one of their teachers said. “It’s always a joy to be able to empower and teach them.”

The program serves those in Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties.

To qualify, individuals have to be at or below the poverty level, but organizers say they will accept a small percentage of people above that, if slots are available.

Homeless children, those in foster care and children from families receiving public assistance are also eligible.

“We have three things going on. We have face-to-face, where we have a limited number of children coming into the school every day,” Artrell Brown, with the organization, said, “and then we have the virtual learning… [and] we have where they can pick up packets.”

Safety measures including temperature checks, face masks and social distancing.

“We have put in procedures to make sure that we provide the children with the best care in a safe and healthy learning environment,” Brown said.

Applications are available in-person or online.