'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture.

"We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who lived in this area and also talk about Camden as it was during the colonial and early federal period," said Revolutionary War Site Director Rickie Good.

"It was the southernmost street of Camden so when the colonial Camden was here, Wateree Street was the southern boundary, and as the years went on and there were fires and things happened, the city grew north. It didn't grow much past Wateree Street."

Camden was one of the large battlefield sites in South Carolina during the revolutionary war, making it a crucial part of South Carolina history.

On the north side of the road sit steel homes designed as they would have looked 200 years ago.

"We have maps from the early period showing Wateree Street and showing the lots that the surveyors set out that they we're selling people, and these 3 structures are set up as the house lots would have been set," Good said.

While the south side of the road will showcase a completely different experience.

"Also do an exhibit on the Catawba people, Wateree people, those who were living here before European colonization, so we're very happy we have a frame for a bark house structure, and we also have 2 silhouettes, hoping for 3 interpretive panels in this area that will talk about the silhouettes, and the bark house and it will also touch briefly on the history of the first people who we're here their culture," Good said.