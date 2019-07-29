COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new group on Facebook aims to bring dads together to offer support and encouragement

In May, Patrick Patterson, a Midlands father, started a group on Facebook called Carolina Fathers. The group was intended to give fathers a chance to share and exchange resources, tips, and lessons on fatherhood.

In less than two months, the group now has over 2800 members and it was launched to the public on Monday.

"This place provides a space that is free of judgement," Patterson says."There is no one that is watching you or judging you but you have a chance to get advice from guys who have lived that experience."

Dominic Laibly, a 16-Year-Old Blythewood High school student, says the organization has had a tremendous impact on his family.

"He's always just trying to get me out of the house more, it just makes me really feel like I am wanted so it's great." Laibly said.

Patterson hopes the organization will continue to grow and expand throughout the Carolinas.

"The goal here again is to connect and elevate fathers," Patterson said."We want to normalize dads being involved with their kids, that is what we want to make sure we don't want it to seem odd to see a dad at the mall with their kids that should be normal."

The organization will hold a Father-Son conference on August 10th at the Richland School District 2 Innovation Center . For more information on the conference, visit here.