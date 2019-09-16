WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — For weeks, many Midlands residents have been complaining that their water tastes and smells like dirt.

We spoke with Columbia Water about this who told us it was an issue with algae blooms in Lake Murray due to warmer weather and that it is completely healthy and should go away soon.

Today, we spoke with Andy Zaengle the Director of Engineering and Water Plants for the City of West Columbia who took us through the actual process of how their water is treated and their take on what is happening as far as taste and smell.

Zaengle says this algae bloom happens every year but they are usually able to detect it and correct it before anyone notices, "This year we’ve been monitoring since April so we’ve been watching for it we’ve been making steps to our process to adjust it," Zaengle explains, "But, we’ve had an explosion of it of really fast growth to levels that we haven’t seen before. We’re removing it but we can’t remove it as efficiently to be able to get us down to lower levels and that’s just what people are experiencing in their water.”

DHEC even provided us with a sanitary survey they conducted at the West Columbia Water system that had an overall rating of 'Satisfactory' with no recommendations to correct any deficiencies.

“Your best interest is at our heart. We’re not happy with it from the standpoint of we want to provide not only safe but high quality drinking water but also aesthetically pleasing," Zaengle told us, "You know, our families are on these systems, we drink this water too so we’re working and doing everything we can that its not only safe- and it always is safe- but it meets everybody’s taste and aesthetic qualities too.”

The West Columbia plant monitors their water constantly in their labs and tests the water every two hours.

Although this issue is unpleasant as far as smell and taste, it is completely safe to consume.

Lexington resident Candy Berry said she noticed this happening at the beginning of the summer, "I was sitting with my friend Cheryl and we were having a glass of tea and I asked her if her ice tasted kind of funky and she said no I don’t taste anything at all and I just kind of shrugged it off as maybe it was just my taste that day," she continues," hen I started noticing the water in my kitchen tasting bad and smelling bad.. and then it was all through my house. And I said something else has got to be wrong and this started back in May or June.”

Berry said she had people come out and check her refrigerator (where she gets her drinking water and ice), they flushed the pipes on her street, they tried everything and finally said there was nothing further they can do.

"I don't like the smell, when I have to take my pills in the morning or when I brush my teeth I've got that in my mouth, when I take a shower I don't feel clean," Berry says, "I started buying bottled water and jugs of water. I even give it to my dog now because I'm afraid she'll get sick."

Zaengle told us that with cooler temperatures and the influence of different processes that they are using, it should be better in the coming weeks.

Here is a tour of the West Columbia Water Treatment Plant's process: