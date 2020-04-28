SUMTER, S.C. — Teachers at Wateree Community Actions, Inc. Head Start program made a video to send a little love to their students away due to the coronavirus.

"We miss you boys and girls. This building is empty without you," one teacher said in the recording.

The program, which helps prepare kids for grade school, covers multiple counties, including Kershaw, Clarendon and Sumter.

Chenise Williams, one of their educators, helped put it all together.

"I reached out to some teachers from each county and I was like, hey, a lot of people are doing the parades and different things like that, but let's do something different. Let's make it more personal for our babies," Williams said. "Share some things that you want to share with them like how you love them and miss them, you can't wait to get back to them."

With each video, they were brought a little closer together.

"I miss you guys. Keep studying and keep working hard," another teacher said in the recording.

Williams said it meant a lot to be able to connect despite students being away.

"It meant a lot to be able to do this for them and to be able to show them that we love them and we miss them. It meant a lot," Williams said.

The video was shared on social media and with families for students to see.