Longtime West Columbia employee recognized for compassion

The new "WECO Strong" was given to Kyle Ramsey of West Columbia's Sanitation Department.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the tough year we've all endured, the City of West Columbia is hoping to say 'thank you' to their employees.

The new "WECO Strong" award was given out for the first time to a longtime employee.

Kyle Ramsey has worked for the City of West Columbia for 14 years, “I enjoy every moment of it while I’m out here each and every day.”

Kyle works in the sanitation department taking care of recycling in the mornings and yard trash in the afternoons and his hard work has not gone unnoticed.

“Our first recognition went to Kyle Ramsey who’s been a big part of our sanitation department for years," says city administrator Brian Carter, "He’s well-loved by the community but he also takes the time to reach out to his coworkers, he takes them under his arm, he lifts them up, if he sees someone who is struggling or is in need- he is the first person there to help them out.”

Kyle received the first-ever “WECO Strong Award” a new recognition for employees who actively demonstrate kindness and support to coworkers.



“I didn’t expect it really," Kyle says, "I just be me. Helping people in need- that’s what I like to do. I don’t have much, but I give what I can give.”

“Because they demonstrate that kindness, they increase the strength of our WECO family- our West Columbia family," Carter says, "And that’s where we become WECO strong.”

“Each day I come out, I want to encourage somebody, make somebody laugh. You know, its gonna be alright," Kyle says.