'We're all just trying to adjust to the new norm.' Orangeburg teacher on transition to online learning

Donna Holman, a teacher at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School, reflects on her transition to teaching her students online.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The past couple months have been adjustment for not only students in Orangeburg County, but also for teachers.

On Monday, elementary and middle Schools in the Orangeburg County School District began the school year online.

High schools in the district begin online on August 31st.

Donna Holman, a teacher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, says adjusting to teaching her students online in the Spring was a bit of a challenge.

"I know in the very beginning, everyone was concerned about health and safety, and then it became a technology world where I was spending more time teaching students how to log in. So, I feel like I became a technology guru, so my lesson plan got pushed to the side a bit," Holman said.

Now that she and the rest of the district have had a full summer to transition to virtual learning, Holman feels she and her students are prepared for a successful school year.

“Our technology department have had time to get those hot spots in place so that students who don’t have that technology in place, they can check them out from the district,” Holman said.

Holman also says students are still picking up their devices from the school this week and that the school plans to do a trial run through of the equipment with students this Friday.

She encourages parents or students who have trouble with their equipment to reach out to her or anyone in the district for assistance.