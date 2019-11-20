WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of West Columbia's Animal Services are collecting donations to help shelter animals in the Midlands.

West Columbia Animal Services will be collecting towels and blankets to help with bedding at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Ruth Weatherford, an animal control officer with the City of West Columbia, says this will help with the influx of shelter animals Pawmetto Lifeline gets over the holiday season.

"We have a partnership with them as far as the animals here in the city, the stray animals especially. It's kind of our way of saying thank you for helping us help animals," said Weatherford.

She says over the holidays Pawmetto Lifeline gets a lot of pets because people don't realize how much it takes to take care of an animal and end up taking them to the shelter.

People can bring in donations and drop them off at the police department at 200 N. 12th Street. If you bring it up to the front desk, they'll take it for you and Weatherford will deliver the blankets and towels herself.

They are only asking for towels and blankets instead of pillows and pet beds because younger animals typically play and bite into the pillows and beds. This typically creates a mess with stuffing being taking out of the pillows and beds.

"It's important because the animals need bedding just like we do. Pawmetto does not have an endless supply of bedding. They are a shelter environment so they're not going to have the endless amounts of bedding to supply over and over and over again."

