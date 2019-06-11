WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — People in the West Columbia are reacting to Tem Miles winning election to become mayor of the city.

Numbers show Tem Miles got 73% of the vote over challenger Madison Duncan to become mayor of West Columbia.

According to Lexington County elections, 15.74% of voters in the county came out to vote. The office says that's higher than usual for these kinds of elections.

Samantha Harwell has been living in the city for the last four years. One of the main things she was focused on when voting for mayor was someone who help fight crime.

"Our main concern was somebody that was going to crack down on crime in our area because with all the recent growth we've had a lot of break-ins, just burglary going on," said Harwell.

Harwell also wants something to be done about parking, especially around the historic mill village.

"I hope he puts more parking everywhere, maybe so people aren't parking on the side streets of the mill village," explained Harwell. "We have pretty big issues with our streets being congested."

Tom Brightwell has been living in the city for the last 15 years.

"I voted for Tem and I like what he's been doing so far with the town. As mayor, I think he could get more done. West Columbia has come a long way since I moved here 15 years ago," said Brightwell.

Brightwell say he has a couple of things he would like the mayor elect to take a look at.

"Keep the sewers running smoothly. The roads are getting kind of bad," said Brightwell.

Miles will take over the mayor's seat form incumbent Mayor Bobby Horton, who has served three terms as mayor who did not run for re-election.

The mayor seat is a four year term and the next term will come up again in November 2023.