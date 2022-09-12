New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face

Marquis Solomon previously served as the department's deputy chief and battalion chief of operations.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well.

Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.

"My uncle was a firefighter. My father was a firefighter, as well, Solomon said. "So, it was a bug I caught at a very young age, and it never went away."

Solomon grew up in Columbia and is a career firefighter, having served 15 years with the City of Columbia, teaching fire protection technology programs in North Carolina and at Benedict College, and having many hats in each of these roles.

Solomon says he loves the service involved with the job. "When people are in their most dire need in their life, you're tasked with helping them."

Solomon says West Columbia's firefighters are unique, having to be dual abled EMTs, as well.

"We're the only department in the Midlands that provides it through a partnership with Lexington County EMS, which is something that's unprecedented and our people are proud of it, Solomon said. "And our citizens, they benefit from it."

Solomon says he hopes to recruit more firefighters in the new year and continue to grow his department as the city grows.

"What we do want to make sure we achieve is to maintain and even enhance the relationships that we have with the community," Solomon said. "We want to make sure the community is involved in our decision making process. We want to build those strong relationships. We want to build relationships with the business community."