WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Midlands as holiday decorations began being put up around the city.

West Columbia got into the act on Sunday and added some brand new festive displays.

“The City of West Columbia is trying to bring joy and festivity to the areas people frequent the most," says Kelli Rickard, the events manager for the city of West Columbia and the person who is overseeing the installation of the brand new holiday decorations.

“We have one here at the West Columbia interactive art park, we have a new very fun sculpture for kids at Carraway Park and we will have a brand new almost 15-foot kayak Christmas Tree at the West Columbia River Walk,” Rickard adds.

Because of the pandemic, the city was able to adjust its budget and accommodate new displays.

“The mayor and council just really wanted to make sure that our area was filled with Christmas cheer," the city's communications and technology director Anna Huffman says, "So, they decided to dedicate some funding to updating our Christmas decorations so all the decorations will be new along Meeting Street, State Street and city hall.”